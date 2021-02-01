Sirim makes key appointments for the group

PETALING JAYA: Sirim Bhd has made two appointments to senior management to lead its industrial research arm and its certification, inspection and testing subsidiary.

Mohd Azanuddin Salleh has been appointed as the new senior vice president of Sirim Industrial Research while Nur Fadhilah Muhammad, will be the new CEO of Sirim QAS International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sirim.

Both the appointments are effective from today (Feb 1).

Mohd Azanuddin succeeded Mohamad Jamil Sulaiman who retired on Jan 30.

Previously the Sirim QAS International CEO, Mohd Azanuddin joined Sirim as the vice president of group finance in 2016.

Meanwhile, Nur Fadhilah, who succeeded Mohd Azanuddin, was the senior general manager of testing services department, Sirim QAS International. She joined the group in 1985 as a research officer and has held several posts which include senior testing executive and senior manager.

“I am delighted to welcome these strong and talented executives to SIRIM’s leadership team. Each of them brings to their position an outstanding achievements and experiences which will benefit the SIRIM Group, our clients and stakeholders,” said Sirim group CEO Datuk Ahmad Fadzil Mohd Hani.

He also thanked Mohamad Jamil for his outstanding service to Sirim, especially his strategic leadership at Sirim Industrial Research.