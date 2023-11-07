Sirim, National University of Singapore in AI collaboration

PETALING JAYA: Sirim Bhd is partnering with National University of Singapore to foster collaboration in adopting and adapting Artificial Intelligence Singapore (AISG) programmes to accelerate the Malaysian technology and quality organisation’s business growth.

The two parties have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in areas related to capability development, AI skills enhancement and application of AI in the Malaysian context. They will also collaborate through knowledge-sharing sessions, train-the-trainer programmes, advisory and consultation sessions and methodologies used by AISG.

Sirim president and group CEO Datuk Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad and AISG executive chairman Professor Mohan Kankanhalli, who represented National University of Singapore, signed the MoU at National University of Singapore recently. Also present were Sirim group chief future officer Tengku Intan Narqiah Tengku Othman and AISG director of AI innovation Laurence Liew.

AISG is a national programme administered by National University of Singapore that aims to enhance Singapore’s AI capabilities.

Sirim and Singapore’s flagship university have identified solutions to build capabilities and strengthen the technical AI capability in Sirim. This is to be achieved through the AISG programmes, thereby expanding the growth of new products and services in the field of AI, in accordance with the National AI Roadmap and Industry4WRD.

Ahmad Sabirin said the MoU will also facilitate the acceleration of deploying advanced technologies related to AI, including the establishment of the Sirim Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence

He added that Sirim hoped to collaborate with the National University of Singapore on AI research and development, leveraging their expertise and resources to create innovative solutions for various industries in Malaysia.

“The collaboration could also lead to the development of cutting-edge technologies that enhance the productivity and competitiveness of Malaysian industries and contributing to the growth of country’s knowledge based,” he said, adding that they are also exploring talent development and capacity building.