Sirim partners DSR Taiko to bolster musang king durian technology development

SHAH ALAM: Sirim Bhd via its subsidiary, Sirim Tech Venture Sdn Bhd (STV), has collaborated with DSR Taiko Bhd in technology development involving the musang king durian.

The collaboration involved the submission of a market feasibility study report, DSR01:2022 DSR Musang King Durian Standard, and Musang King Integrated Tracking System (MKITS) to DSR Taiko.

Sirim president and group chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Sabirin Arshad said the smart collaboration with DSR Taiko is an example of a holistic business solution from the musang king durian orchard to consumers.

He said through the collaboration, STV conducted a market feasibility study to measure the demand, opportunities and challenges of the durian industry at a global level in order to assist DSR Taiko in its business planning process, diversification and market expansion.

Additionally, he said the Musang King durian standard developed by SIRIM STS Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SIRIM, covered the requirements to ensure the quality and authenticity of Musang King durian produced by DSR Taiko.

He said this included the selection of planting materials, orchard management, product requirements, fruit characteristics and post-harvest activities which could be identified from the trees and orchards.

“MKITS uses Internet of Things (IoT) technology, which is also developed by SIRIM industrial research, and is customised to DSR Taiko’s Musang King durian orchard, allowing durian fruits and downstream products to be traced from the source and location of their trees,” he said.

He told this to reporters at the launching ceremony of Sirim-DSR Holistic Business Solutions from Orchards to Consumers for Musang King Durian at Sirim’s headquarters here today.

Ahmad Sabirin said the system ensured effective monitoring throughout the production and transportation process of the king of fruits and is equipped with a dashboard for operational reporting and management purposes which could be accessed by users anytime.

He said the three projects are evidenced of the success of the two-pronged strategy between Sirim and the industry through STV, which contributed its technology and expertise to DSR Taiko to elevate the Musang King durian industry to a level of positive growth and provided added value along the durian value chain.

“Sirim offers various facilities and capabilities including research and development, industry standards development, training, testing and certification, security design and entrepreneur development.

“We are confident that we can help more companies to further develop their business,” he said.

Meanwhile, DSR Taiko chief executive officer Datuk Ng Lian Poh said the three projects have brought a positive impact on the company, especially in establishing industry standards and opening up international opportunities through traceability.

He said the durian produced by the company and equipped with the MKITS system is DSR Taiko’s biggest achievement and the first of its kind for the Musang King durian industry in Malaysia.

“The journey we have taken is long but we can’t wait to make this king of fruits species the pride of Malaysia around the world.

“We are confident that the growth of this agricultural industry will continue to improve the country’s economy,” he added.

An integrated durian-to-market company with deep knowledge in orchard management, DSR Taiko currently has farms in Raub and Bentong, Pahang with an area of approximately 40.47 hectares. - Bernama