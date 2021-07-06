Sirim research arm to establish international advisory council

PETALING JAYA: Sirim Bhd’s research arm Sirim Industrial Research (Sirim IR) is establishing an international advisory council to ensure continuous relevance in supporting the national agenda and industrial technology development for the country.

It said the members of the advisory council comprises industry leaders from Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Sirim president and group CEO Datuk Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad said Sirim is establishing an advisory council based on frontier technology to further elevate the industry’s competitiveness and productivity.

“The frontier technology includes artificial intelligence to robotics, quantum computing to biotechnology, Internet of Things, nanotechnology, and wireless technologies. Sirim is also aligning its research activities in line with the recently launched National 4IR Policy, which is set to transform Malaysia into a high-income nation driven by the most advanced 4IR technology and digitalisation,“ he announced at the Sirim Industrial Research Advisory Council virtual meeting on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sirim IR senior vice-president Mohd Azanuddin Salleh said the Industrial Centre of Smart Manufacturing under Sirim IR provided capacity building to further develop the skills and technological capabilities in additive manufacturing since early 2020.

“Sirim IR and another subsidiary Sirim STS, will continue to support public and private organisations to enhance their competitiveness in the five foundational 4IR technologies namely artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, blockchain, cloud computing & big data analytics and advanced materials & technologies,” he said.

He added that Sirim also played a crucial role to ensure the Covic-19 vaccines meet the international standards for safety, efficacy, and manufacturing.

“In a move to support the pharmaceuticals and medical device industries in meeting the requirements by the regulatory authorities, Sirim’s Industrial Biotechnology Research Centre is moving towards vaccine development programme and is already conducting various levels of testing to ensure the safety of Sinovac vaccine such as Safety Test-Abnormal Toxicity Tests and Immunoassay (relative potency),” he said.

Sirim Industrial Research Advisory Council was established in 2018. The council consists of 10 members from the ministries, industries and industry associations namely Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, and Ministry of Health while having representatives from other industries and industry associations.