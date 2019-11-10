Sirim’s efforts to help SMEs adopt Industry 4.0

SIRIM-FRAUNHOFER PROGRAMME

The Sirim-Fraunhofer initiative started in 2015 with four main programmes that were conducted with direct consultation and involvement with the Fraunhofer Institute of Germany.

Some 528 companies have been audited and 1,159 companies have benefited from technology intervention projects towards productivity improvement. These include projects of mechanisation and automation, technology enhancement, localisation of technology, packaging and labelling, as well as training and consultancy for standard compliance and technical advisory for exporters.

Beneficiaries are from various industry sectors which include food and beverages, machinery and equipment, medical devices and healthcare, electrical and electronics, automotive, material-based and consumer products.

In 2018, there was an increased participation from the oil and gas and agro-based industries. An impact analysis carried out on SMEs which have undergone the projects revealed that the companies recorded increases in labour productivity by 31% and sales by 27% as a result of higher output and the introduction of new products.

MALAYSIA-JAPAN COLLABORATION PROGRAMME

The programme engages the Japanese industry consortium the Japanese Chamber of Trade & Industry, Malaysia, Japan Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, and the Japan External Trade Organisation for experience sharing, best practices and project showcases.

The collaboration programme shares the Japanese basic production and management systems on Industry 4.0 by introducing Japanese companies’ solutions for SMEs in Malaysia.

The programme focuses on:

> capacity and capability building via technical training on Industry 4.0 to reskill and upskill Malaysia’s SMEs personnel and establish a pool of local expertise in Industry 4.0.

> industry standards development with new industry standards, guidelines and best practices on Industry 4.0.

> technology innovation and commercialisation on smart technologies to transform SMEs towards Industry 4.0 and develop and commercialise new technology innovation on smart technologies.

> workshops to provide business matching opportunities between Malaysian SMEs and Japanese solution providers.