Sirim seeks to boost jackfruit exports by tapping meat substitute potential

SHAH ALAM: Sirim Bhd is working towards increasing jackfruit exports globally by commercialising the fruit as a meat substitute.

President and chief executive officer Datuk Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad said that based on demand from Europe, the fruit had been accepted as an alternative to meat by people on a vegetarian diet.

“As part of the initiative to increase jackfruit exports, Sirim has identified a 161.97-hectare farm in Rawang to grow fruits for the overseas market,” he told reporters after the launching ceremony of the Sirim-DSR Orchard-to-Consumer Business Solution for Musang King durians at the Sirim headquarters here today.

He said the Ministry of International Trade and Industry and the Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (Might) will assist Sirim in this initiative.

Ahmad Sabirin also said a company had produced patties from jackfruit and exported them to Europe following Sirim-assisted enhancements.

“It will also export the patties to the United States, and Sirim is offering (technical) assistance concerning calories, cleanliness, and other value added improvements, including good manufacturing practice,” he said. - Bernama