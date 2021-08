PETALING JAYA: Sirim Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Sirim STS Sdn Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) to form a strategic tie in professional trainings.

Through the MoU, both parties will develop training modules on certified professional programme, to collaborate in research as well as staff exchange and upgrading programme. Sirim STS will also jointly partner with UTM to implement corporate social responsibility activity.

In addition, Sirim STS will introduce Sirim Certified Quality Professional (CQP) programme to students in Master in Science Industrial Engineering in UTM, which makes UTM the first public university that offers CQP.

“It is hoped that this group could further advance local expertise in quality practice to fulfil industry needs,“ said Sirim president and group chief executive Datuk Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad at the virtual MoU signing ceremony.

UTM vice president Prof Datuk Ts Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail said the UTM-Sirim STS collaboration would support efforts to produce graduates who are certified professionals and help to grow the national human capital of local industries to be more competitive globally.

Sirim STS CEO Raja Yahya Raja Ariffin said the physical CQP programme would start in October for three semesters.

“The programme has started virtually since March and currently a total of 18 MScIE students have been offered to undertake this programme,“ he said.