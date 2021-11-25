Sirim Trusted Mark Scheme to enhance e-commerce

PETALING JAYA: Sirim Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Sirim QAS International Sdn Bhd has launched the Sirim Trusted Mark Scheme (STMS) for communications, electrical, and hybrid products.

The Sirim Trusted Mark Scheme based on the ISO/IEC 17065 Product Certification Scheme enables certified retailers to display the Trusted Partner mark on their online shops on e-commerce platforms.

Sirim president and group CEO Datuk Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad said STMS helps online retailers to enhance the marketability of their products and increase traffic to their store and empower consumers to make informed purchasing decisions for quality and safe products.

“The introduction of STMS is timely to address concerns about the legitimacy of online retailers, arising from the growth of e-commerce in Malaysia which has grown for six consecutive quarters since March 2020.

“In 2020, complaints related to online shopping rose 112.5% compared with 2019. Also, buying electronic, electrical, and multimedia products online are at higher risk of receiving faulty items or not meeting standards. It could lead to operability problems as well as fire and safety hazards,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sirim exchanged a memorandum of understanding with Lazada Malaysia that recognised it as Sirim’s official partner.

Lazada Malaysia will carry out promotion activities for STMS. These include hosting an STMS flagship store on LazMall, placing the STMS logo on the product page of each STMS certified seller and having flash sales to encourage visitors to purchase from STMS certified sellers.

Present were Ahmad Sabirin, Malaysia Digital Economy Corp (MDEC) CEO Mahadhir Aziz, Lazada Malaysia chief financial officer Cheang Kiat Cheong, and Sirim QAS International CEO Nur Fadhilah Muhammad. Also present were representatives from Panasonic Malaysia, Brother International Malaysia, and Xiaomi authorised distributor in Malaysia Rainbow Distribution.