Six Asean exchanges collaborating to develop core sustainability metrics

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia, Indonesia Stock Exchange, Philippine Stock Exchange, Singapore Exchange Group, Vietnam Exchange and Stock Exchange of Thailand – Asean Exchanges – are collaborating to develop a set of core sustainability metrics that are aligned to international standards and established practices

The leaders from the six exchanges, during the 36th Asean Exchanges CEOs Meeting held on Sept 8 in Bangkok, discussed initiatives to enhance environmental, social, and governance (ESG) collaboration within the region, aiming to level up the Asean stock markets and foster sustainable investments.

The CEOs recognised the complementarity of Asean Exchanges members and the potential from market connectivity opportunities through depository receipts cooperation.

The exchanges are working together to explore ways to enhance products and regional promotion.

In a statement, Thai stock exchange president Pakorn Peetathawatchai said the six Asean exchanges have been working together to create a framework for collaboration in diverse areas to elevate the Asean capital markets, including driving sustainability and sustainable investment, and developing interconnected products to expand investment opportunities.

“As the region grows, the Asean exchanges are committed to entrench the Asean market as an investment opportunity. The CEOs of the Asean exchanges extensively discussed how to further promote cross-border products and build on the complementarity of our markets, and enhance Asean exchanges’ visibility to international investors.

“ESG issues have also gained prominence at the global level and serve as key factors for investors when making investment decisions. The Asean exchanges’ common ESG metrics therefore provide a guidepost for our companies in reaching international investors and facilitating capital flows into the region” said Pakorn.

Together, the core metrics will serve as a common basis for member stock exchanges to build upon in order to drive sustainability among their listed companies.