Six-day biennial world statistics congress starts in KL on Sunday

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will host the prestigious biennial International Statistical Institute World Statistics Congress (ISI WSC) 2019 for the first time at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from Aug 18-23, 2019.

The congress is organised by the International Statistical Institute (ISI), in collaboration with the Department of Statistics Malaysia, Bank Negara Malaysia and Malaysia Institute of Statistics, supported by the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau.

This flagship event of ISI, in its 62nd edition, will see thousands of professionals and experts from the industry, academia and policy makers from around the world converge in Kuala Lumpur to exchange and explore new ideas in statistics. The organisation of this international congress in Malaysia will further strengthen the statistical ecosystem in the country and enhance its inter-linkages with the statistical systems of the world.

Chief statistician Malaysia and ISI WSC 2019 chairman Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said to date the congress has attracted over 1,500 speakers from 130 countries, with topics ranging from statistical methods and concepts, data compilation and management, technology, data science and analytics, big data and their applications across all segments of the economy and life.

Several pre-congress events, such as seminars, workshops, short courses and meetings, will be held in Sasana Kijang from August 13-17.

“We aim for it to be far reaching with a platform to create a bigger spectrum to show people that statistics matter. When everyone is efficient it benefits the world as a whole. People don’t realise that statistics are important, that it is in our everyday life, as statistics equals planning,” said Uzir.