Six telcos compounded a total of RM700,000 for SIM card registration breach

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has issued a total of 15 compounds amounting to RM700,000 against six telecommunication companies (telcos) for registering prepaid SIM cards without verifying the users’ information in 2019.

In a statement issued today, MCMC said the highest compound was issued to U Mobile Sdn Bhd with five compounds valued at RM250,000, followed by Celcom Axiata Berhad and Tune Talk Sdn Bhd (RM150,000), Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd (RM100,000), YTL Communication Sdn Bhd (RM40,000) and Tone Plus Sdn Bhd (RM10,000).

“The action taken reflects MCMC’s firmness and commitment in ensuring the users’ interest is always being taken care of, besides making sure the prepaid SIM card registration process follows the stipulated guidelines.

“MCMC will not compromise in the matter and strict action will be taken against those who fail to adhere to the stipulated guidelines,” it said.

MCMC said besides enforcement action, various proactive measures were also taken, such as SIM card registration using encrypted and secured automatic platform and not registering users who own more than five SIM cards.

The compounds were issued for offences under Section 127 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998, read together with Section 242 of the same law, which provides fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment for not more than 2 years or both, against the offenders. – Bernama