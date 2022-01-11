SKB Shutters buys land at Eco Business Park V, plans factory

PETALING JAYA: SKB Shutters Corp Bhd has inked a deal with property developer Eco World Development Group Bhd (EcoWorld) for the purchase of 9.81 acres of industrial land at Eco Business Park V (EBP V) for RM36 million.

SKB Shutters, a manufacturer and supplier of roller shutters, steel doors and storage rack systems, plans to build a manufacturing facility on the land.

SKB Shutters managing director Michelle Sin said the company chose to expand its business in EBP V for its infrastructure and portfolio of clients.

“With its facilities, connectivity to major business ports, and security, we are confident of the possibilities that EBP V can offer,” she said.

With the new plant, SKB Shutters is forging ahead with its plans to deploy automated fabrication lines, smart energy optimisation and productivity monitoring and processes, and the launch of Fail-Safe Flood Gate production.

SKB Shutters said the new plant will prioritise green building operations such as adapting rainwater harvesting and solar energy that is expected of its large roof coverage.

Additionally, manufacturing and operation processes are focused on reducing waste and scraps with production engineering and a waste water treatment component incorporated.

Meanwhile, EcoWorld deputy president and deputy CEO Datuk Seri Sundarajoo Somu said the deal will contribute towards its efforts to make EBP V as one of the best industrial parks in the country and a key job centre offering quality employment opportunities for the people of Selangor.

Located in Puncak Alam growth corridor with a total gross development value of RM2.85 billion, EBP V is Eco World’s largest green business park.

Its development is being undertaken by EcoWorld through Paragon Pinnacle Sdn Bhd, a joint-venture company set up in November 2016 between EcoWorld and the Employees Provident Fund Board.

EBP V has welcomed over 85% occupancy, which includes firms namely Baosteel Malaysia, Rurutiki Sdn Bhd and EB Group.