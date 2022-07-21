SKF Malaysia launches railway remanufacturing service centre in Nilai

KUALA LUMPUR: SKF Malaysia Sdn Bhd has announced the launch of the first railway remanufacturing service centre to address the maintenance and service needs of the growing railway sector in Southeast Asia and help them capitalise on the benefits of the circular economy.

Located at the Nilai factory in Negri Sembilan, the centre will provide remanufacturing services for tapered roller bearing units (TBUs) and cylindrical roller units (CRUs) for passenger and freight trains.

“Railway operators are increasingly seeking sustainable solutions for their equipment operations, maintenance and repair,” said SKF Industrial Region (India & Southeast Asia) president Manish Bhatnagar in a statement.

“SKF’s expertise in remanufacturing bearings according to SKF standards, with significant environmental benefits, cost and lead-time savings, positions us strongly to address the requirements of the burgeoning railway sector in the Southeast Asia region.”

Meanwhile, SKF Malaysia country manager Hernán Bourbotte said: “This new railway remanufacturing centre affirms our commitment to expand our presence and contribute to Malaysia’s economic growth.

“This centre enables us to play an active role in accelerating the sustainable development of the railway sector and contributing to the transformation of the country’s transport landscape and ecosystem which is one of the main focuses of the government agenda as outlined in the 12th Malaysia Plan 2021-2025.

“We look forward to collaborating with railway industry partners to continue the transition to a circular economy,” he added.

Remanufacturing is an important part of the circular economy as it offers a more environmentally friendly approach while delivering significant cost benefits to customers. A remanufactured bearing provides cost savings of up to 55% compared to new bearings.

SKF has built up a global network of 20 railway service centres with around 220,000 wheelset bearings reconditioned each year. The demand for railway remanufacturing services is growing rapidly and the business is expected to grow by 50% by 2023. - Bernama