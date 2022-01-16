Skim Saraan Bercagar applications open in Klang Valley tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: Cagamas Bhd’s Skim Saraan Bercagar (SSB) is open for applications by eligible homeowners in the Klang Valley beginning tomorrow.

The SSB aims to help elderly homeowners fund their retirement. The scheme allows retirees aged 55 and above to borrow against the value of their fully paid homes and convert it into a steady monthly cash payout throughout their lifetime to supplement their retirement funds.

For the pilot launch of the scheme, the SSB loan will be offered at a fixed rate financing of 5% per annum on the outstanding loan amount and a one-time upfront recourse waiver fee of 1.75% on the initial property value.

The scheme has these key benefits:

→ Under a fixed rate offering, the scheme is able to offer retirees a higher monthly payout as it is able to withstand interest rate fluctuations throughout the entire SSB loan tenure.

→ The monthly payout disbursement is a lifetime commitment by Cagamas, subject to terms and conditions. Life expectancy is also increasing annually given the progress in medical science and healthier lifestyles.

→ No repayment during the lifetime of the borrower. Repayment is only due upon the demise of the borrower or last surviving joint borrower.

→ No recourse to the estate in the event of insufficient proceeds from the sale of the property to repay the outstanding balance of the SSB loan.