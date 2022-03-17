SKP appoints TÜV Rheinland Malaysia to audit labour practices

PETALING JAYA: SKP Resources Bhd has appointed TÜV Rheinland Malaysia Sdn Bhd to conduct an independent third-party social compliance (forced labour) audit of its labour practices and operations.

The third party social compliance audit will examine and identify whether the group and its subsidiaries are involved in any practices that may be considered any of the 11 International Labour Organization’s (ILO) indicators of forced labour.

The audit will verify whether the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider has all carried out an adequate remediation programme with respect to repayment of recruitment fees previously paid by their migrant workers to agents or third parties.

Last year, British-based Dyson terminated its contract with another Malaysian EMS provider, ATA IMS Bhd, over allegations relating to labour practices. In December 2021, migrant worker specialist Andy Hall raised concerns of excessive overtime and payment of recruitment fees faced by workers for one of SKP’s subsidiaries and the two have cooperated to enhance the welfare of migrant workers at SKP.

For the appointment of the auditor, SKP consulted Hall over the coverage and methodology involved. The group said the exercise will begin in April and it is expected to be completed within two months. Hall will be present alongside SKP management for the opening and the closing audit meetings.

SKP executive director Ivan Gan said the appointment of TÜV Rheinland is another step forward that will enable SKP to examine, identify, and close any gaps in its worker welfare practices.

“Having examined a myriad of vendors in the selection process, I trust that we have collectively made the right decision taking into account the scope of work, quality, track record and cost,” said Gan in a statement today.

The auditor will work alongside its internal resources teams to complete the audit in two months and the findings of this audit will help it reach its long-term sustainability goals.

Gan reaffirmed SKP’s commitment to uphold the best practices in all aspects of its business that has enabled the group to build a track record with its multinational clients over the last 25 years.