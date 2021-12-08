SKP in talks with specialist to enhance migrant workers’ welfare

PETALING JAYA: Electronics manufacturing services provider SKP Resources Bhd and migrant worker rights specialist Andy Hall are in discussions to enhance the welfare of migrant workers at the company following complaints lodged by migrant workers of SKP’s wholly owned subsidiary, SPI Plastic Industries (M) Sdn Bhd.

Hall received complaints from SPI workers concerning excessive overtime and recruitment fees payment and SKP has reached out to him to discuss its migrant worker management systems.

SKP executive director Ivan Gan said the group places high priority on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and is committed to promoting sustainable growth and maintaining high standards of governance to meet its ESG responsibilities.

“We are in discussion with Hall on areas which we can achieve successful cooperation to enhance the welfare of migrant workers of the company,“ Gan said in a statement today.

Hall said: “We have discussed the issues I raised and I am confident SKP will address these issues and remain open to address the other challenges of migrant workers management in the group.”