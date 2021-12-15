SKP plans remediation of recruitment fees to migrant workers

PETALING JAYA: Johor-based electronic manufacturing services provider SKP Resources Bhd will immediately carry out a remediation programme with respect to repayment of recruitment fees previously paid by its migrant workers to agents or other parties, and it will commission an Independent Third-Party Social Compliance Audit by April 2022, the specifics of which will be agreed on by SKP and independent migrant worker rights specialist Andy Hall.

“The findings of this audit will be shared transparently with Hall and provide objective and reliable information of existing company conditions upon which the continued cooperation between SKP and Hall is based,” SKP said in a statement today.

SKP has reached out and held discussions with Hall with regard to the welfare of migrant workers at the company. The discussions with Hall were centred on addressing issues of working hours and payment of recruitment fees. These issues are in the process of being remediated to the satisfaction of all concerned to ensure the betterment of the welfare of migrant workers at the company, SKP said.

SKP executive director Ivan Gan said the company has implemented a zero-cost recruitment free policy since 2018.

“That being said, I am certain that there have been gaps in the enforcement of this policy. We will therefore carry out a remediation programme with respect to the repayment of recruitment fees previously paid by our migrant workers. This remediation will also be verified by the third party audit we have agreed to commission in April 2022 and which we shall share with Hall.

“SKP has and always will place upmost importance on the welfare and well-being of all our workers, both foreign or local.”