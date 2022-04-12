SkyCraft – building future homes with SkyWorld

PETALING JAYA: SkyWorld Development Group has launched SkyCraft, a new online initiative to engage with future homebuyers to build their dream homes with SkyWorld.

SkyWorld CEO Lee Chee Seng said SkyCraft is a co-creation platform to provide the public with a chance to take part in the homemaking process even before SkyWorld starts to develop it.

“We want to create quality cityscape living, as we believe the ideas and feedback garnered from SkyCraft will help SkyWorld in building quality homes. At SkyWorld, we have redefined our purpose to ‘make living better’ and hence the idea of SkyCraft as we always believe that the opinions of our future homebuyers or ‘SkyCrafters’ matter a lot to us, and through this campaign, we could make homes better, together,“ Lee said at the virtual launch of SkyCraft recently.

Lee said SkyCrafters would be given the option to craft two distinguished projects via this platform namely SkyAmanyi in Cheras and SkyRia by the Hills in Taman Melawati.

“We are at the drawing board stage for these two projects and it is timely for SkyWorld to engage with our potential homebuyers to see what innovative ideas that are ‘good to have’ or ‘must have’ so we can implement them in our new launches and build homes that meet the current market demands,” he said, adding that SkyCrafters will also stand a chance to win SkyWorld non-fungible token NFT art pieces.

Moving forward, Lee mentioned that all SkyWorld new projects will go through this platform to engage with the local community for a better understanding of the needs and requirements of homebuyers before any new launches take place.