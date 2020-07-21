SkyWorld bags highest Qlassic score for high-rise residential category

PETALING JAYA: SkyWorld Development Group’s SkyLuxe On The Park Residence at Bukit Jalil has obtained a Quality Assessment System in Construction (Qlassic) score of 85% and is by far the highest score in the high-rise residential category in Malaysia by the Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia.

Qlassic is an independent method to assess and evaluate primarily the quality of workmanship of building projects based on Construction Industry Standard. A high Qlassic score denotes that a building is better constructed and achieves a higher quality of workmanship. Currently, the practice is entirely voluntary.

SkyWorld COO Lee Chee Seng said the recognition is a testament to SkyWorld’s ongoing endeavour in delivering a good mix of projects centred around its brand promise of value creation, integrated sky living experience, and innovative concepts.

“In Malaysia, 7,600 projects are built every year. Yet only 4.1% are certified by Qlassic. So when you consider a SkyWorld home, you can rest assured we are among the select few to meet this standard. We believe everyone can and should be able to afford a quality home. And we’re fully committed to make quality our key differentiator.”

SkyLuxe On The Park sits next to an 80-acre Bukit Jalil Recreational Park, opposite the 165-acre 18-hole Bukit Jalil Golf & Country Resort. SkyLuxe comprises 477 units of residence with built-up ranging from 661sqft to 1,224 sqft and was recently handed over to its home owners in February.

SkyWorld will be unveiling another project SkyVogue at Taman Desa this year. SkyVogue offers 333 units with built-up ranging from 1,085 sqft to 2,650 sq ft. It is easily accessible via eight major highways and the popular Mid Valley Megamall is just 3km away.