SkyWorld Development buys land in Vietnam for RM67.9m

KUALA LUMPUR: Skyworld Development Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, SkyWorld Development (Vietnam) Company Limited, has entered into a share sale and purchase agreement to acquire 0.53 hectare of land in Vietnam for RM67.9 million.

In a statement today, Skyworld Development said the proposed land buy in Ho Chi Minh City will be done through the acquisition of a Vietnamese company, Thuan Thanh Trading Production and Real Estate Trading Joint Stock Company (project company).

“The acquisition will be entirely satisfied in cash, with a total cash consideration of RM67.9 million.

“Upon completion, the project company will become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of SkyWorld Development,” the property developer said in a statement yesterday.

The acquisition, which is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024, will be funded through a mix of internally generated funds, bank borrowings and/or issuance of Islamic Commercial Papers and/or Islamic Medium Term Notes.

SkyWorld Development founder and non-independent executive chairman Datuk Seri Ng Thien Phing said, “The strategic location of the land in Ho Chi Minh City makes it an ideal canvas for our innovative and sustainable projects and we are looking forward to developing a 24-storey residential apartment over the said land.” – Bernama