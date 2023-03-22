SkyWorld Development wins its first Fiabchi Malaysia award

PETALING JAYA: SkyWorld Development Bhd recently won an award at the Malaysia Property Awards 2022 from Fiabci-Malaysia International Real Estate Federation (Fiabci) for its SkyAwani 2 Residences under the affordable housing category.

CEO Lee Chee Seng said that it was the first award for SkyWorld from Fiabci-Malaysia and was a testament of the group’s commitment in delivering quality homes.

“Apart from our affordable housing, we will continue to focus on developing quality homes within our Signature Series, which are all well located within the city of Kuala Lumpur. We will continue to deliver on our brand promise that quality homes and living are within reach and stimulate growth in the company to benefit all our stakeholders,” he said in a statement.

Fiabci-Malaysia is well-renowned for instilling exceptional standards and has been a key benchmark in Malaysia’s property industry for its recognition of projects that best embodies excellence. The Malaysia Property Awards by Fiabci-Malaysia is viewed as a gold standard recognition for industry players.

SkyWorld’s SkyAwani 2 Residences has a gross development value of RM266 million and comprises 708 residential units with 102 commercial lots.

