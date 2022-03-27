SkyWorld launches e-commerce platform

PETALING JAYA: SkyWorld Development Group has launched Solution Plus (Solution+), an e-commerce platform connecting SkyWorld homeowners and traders.

Solution+ is an e-commerce app that allows users to search for contacts, recommendations and price comparison for interior design, furniture and other home solutions. Besides, homeowners can get savings and special packages from SkyWorld’s preferred home solutions partners. This platform also acts as a creative marketplace for SkyWorld’s partners to showcase their products and services.

Solution+ partners are selected from varieties of move-in necessities, ranging from interior design, furniture, home appliances, movers and rental services. The partners include Electrolux, Panasonic, Samsung, Buenos Kitchen, Maju Home Concept, BestMas, Profound Axis, and more.

“We believe with the introduction of Solution+, we will be elevating the entire sky-living experience in SkyWorld to a whole new level,” said SkyWorld CEO Lee Chee Seng.

Meanwhile, Lee said the SkyMeridien Residences is completed on time amidst the pandemic and is ready for handover to respective owners.

“Perfected for urbanites who aspire to find work-life balance, we are positive that SkyMeridien homeowners will be impressed with the facilities, workmanship and the investment made,” Lee said recently at a media tour of the newly completed SkyMeridien Residences.

SkyMeridien is a certified green building designed to save energy and resources. This project is also equipped with an Automated Waste Collection System to promote a cleaner and more hygienic environment. Cross ventilation, thermal comfort and daylight analysis were taken into consideration while designing the lobby, common corridors and residential units.

SkyMeridien offers 32 resort-inspired facilities including an Olympic-length swimming pool, three gym concepts, an arcade games room, lounge/co-working space, multi-sportcilities featuring rock climbing, half basketball court and more.

A transit-oriented development, SkyMeridien is located near Sentul Timur LRT station which can be reached via a 300m covered walkway and is located near major highways.

During the soft launch earlier this year, SkyWorld received a positive response from both of its SkyMeridien and SkyAwani 3 purchasers, with sales of over RM2.8 million transacted within a week.

SkyWorld targets to launch four projects in locations like Setapak, Cheras, Taman Melawati and Setiawangsa.