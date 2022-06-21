SkyWorld launches SkyAwani 3 – Malaysia’s Highest Residential Skybridge

PETALING JAYA: SkyWorld Development Group recently hosted a key handover ceremony for SkyAwani 3 Residences where the development received a Qlassic (Quality Assessment System in Construction) score of 79% whilst the SkyBridge – located on level 52 is recognised as the Highest Residential SkyBridge in Malaysia by the Malaysia Book of Records.

The event was graced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

SkyAwani 3 Residences is seated on a 4.55-acre of leasehold land and comprises of three 52-storey building towers with 1,905 units in Setapak. The three-bedroom and two-bathroom units comes with a standard built-up size of 800 sq ft and a covered parking space, are priced at RM300,000 with full-fledge condominium facilities. SkyAwani 3 Residences offers 22 facilities for residents such as swimming pool, gym bubble jet jacuzzi, basketball court, multipurpose hall, children’s playground and others.

SkyWorld founder and executive chairman Datuk Seri Ng Thien Phing said as a city-centric developer, SkyWorld’s purpose is to make living better by providing quality home and ultimate sky living experience in a sustainable environment.

“We are committed to our three key strengths; value creation (strategic location & quality finishing), integrated sky living experience (good amenities & facilities) and innovative designs and concepts, regardless it is affordable apartments or exclusive condominiums.”

SkyAwani 3 SkyBridge at 559.54 ft is located on level 52 of the residents’ facilities floor. This 1,804 ft long skybridge interconnects all the three towers, where residents get to enjoy unobstructed 360-degree scenic city skyline while enjoying wellness and community activities here.

SkyWorld is in support of the government’s initiative to provide 1 million units of affordable homes by 2029. To-date SkyWorld has launched 6,236 units of affordable homes and is one of the biggest contributors of Residensi Wilayah Keluarga Malaysia.

Awani Series is cemented as one of the most sought-after affordable homes given its value of good price, practical layout, quality workmanship and full-fledged condominium facilities. The Awani Series is fully sold and SkyWorld is in the planning stage for its sixth instalment.

SkyWorld plans to launch four projects in Kuala Lumpur this year at various locations in Setapak, Cheras, Taman Melawati and Setiawangsa.