PETALING JAYA: SME Bank, an agency under the Entrepreneur Development Ministry, has announced the appointment of Datuk Seri Nazir Ariff (pix) as the non-executive chairman effective Oct 18, 2019.

SME Bank group president and CEO Aria Putera Ismail called the appointment timely.

“The appointment of Datuk Seri Nazir as chairman of SME Bank is timely as his vast experience in the corporate and business sectors is expected to assist and lead the transformation of SME Bank towards sustainable and effective development.”

Nazir is the co-founder and executive deputy chairman of Aspen (Group) Holdings Ltd. Prior to this, he was the deputy chairman at Ivory Properties Group Bhd from 2006 until 2013.

Currently, he is an independent director at Texchem Resources Bhd and PBA Holdings Bhd and is also a director at Thailand Smelting & Refining Co. Ltd and Escoy Holding Bhd.

Nazir started his working career holding various key positions at Escoy Holdings until the end of his tenure as the managing director in 2006.