SME Bank demands RM31m from Seacera

PETALING JAYA: Seacera Group Bhd has been slapped with a notice of demand cum termination from Small Medium Enterprise Development Bank Malaysia Bhd for a payment of RM31.82 million due.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said the RM31.82 million is the total amount outstanding and due payable under the bank guarantee (Kafalah) and Commodity Murabahah Revolving Financing-i extended to SPAZ Sdn Bhd, a 20% associate company of Seacera whereby Seacera is the corporate guarantor.

The company is required to settle the outstanding amount in full within 14 days from May 28, 2019, failing which the bank will proceed with necessary action as deemed fit and all costs to be incurred by the company.

Seacera said it is seeking legal advice on the matter.

Earlier this month, the group received a letter of demand from AmBank Islamic Bhd demanding a payment of RM12.85 million being the total amount outstanding and due payable under the Murabahah Tawarruq Term Financing-i, Murabahah Tawarruq Cashline-i and Multi Trade Finance Facilities-i.

It was given seven days from May 9, 2019 to settle the payment in full.

In a separate filing, Seacera said it has filed an appeal notice against the High Court’s decision to dismiss the company’s injunction application to restrain an EGM called by major shareholder Datuk Tan Wei Lian and six others.

Seacera had earlier filed an originating summons against the Tan and six others, to declare that the EGM notice is null and void. However, High Court Judge Ong Chee Kwan dismissed the injunction application to restrain the EGM with RM25,000 cost.

The company recently saw changes in its top management, with the resignation of its group managing director Zulkarnain Ariffin and independent non-executive director Halim Ismail on Wednesday, both citing personal reasons.