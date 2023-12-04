SME trade mission to Taiwan secures RM58.6m potential business

KUALA LUMPUR: The SME Trade Mission to Taiwan led by Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (Samenta) secured a total of RM58.6 million in potential business over a three-day period.

The trade mission was one of the largest ever, with over 200 SMEs participating. Delegates consisted of Malaysian SME owners from various industries, including those from professional & business services, construction and property, and pransport & logistics.

During the trade mission, delegates visited the Taipei Smart City Expo, and participated in a business-matching session facilitated by Samenta and Matrade Taipei. A high-powered trade and investment seminar was officiated by the acting president of Malaysia Friendship and Trade Centre, Syaja Abdullah, Samenta chairman Datuk William Ng, and Ministry of Economic Affairs in Taiwan’s Department of Investment Services deputy director-general Victor M.H. Lee.

Ng said, “We are delighted with the outcome of the Samenta SME trade mission to Taiwan. It has provided valuable business opportunities for our SMEs and helped to promote Malaysia as a business-friendly destination. We look forward to organising similar trade missions in the future to further enhance business ties between Malaysia and other countries at the B2B level.”

The next Samenta SME trade mission will be to Indonesia in July.