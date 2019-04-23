Smile-Link sees 13.6% premium on LEAP Market debut

PETALING JAYA: Smile-Link Healthcare Global Bhd today debuted on the Leading Entrepreneur Accelerator Platform (LEAP) Market of Bursa Malaysia with a 1.5 sen or 13.64% premium.

Its share price closed at 12.5 sen with 420,000 shares changing hands.

The dental group is expected to raise gross proceeds of RM10.45 million from its proposed excluded issue, which will be used for business expansion (RM7 million), talent development (RM500,000) and working capital (RM1.95 million) and the balance on listing expenses.

Smile-Link has a network of 60 dental clinics in Malaysia under six brands, which are Drs Wong & Partners Dental Surgeons, SP Dental, Dentiste Clinic, Subang Dental Specialist, Toothfairy Dental Clinic and Sky Dental Clinic.

For eight months ended Aug 31, 2018, Smile-Link posted a profit after tax of RM2.81 million and RM19.27 million in revenue.