SMTrack Bhd enters into a helicopter purchase agreement worth USS1.25m

PETALING JAYA: SMTrack Bhd through its wholly owned subsidiary, SMT Turbojet Resources Sdn Bhd has entered into a helicopter purchase agreement with Grid Engineering Sdn Bhd to purchase one Airbus Eurocopter AS355 F2 helicopter with manufacture's serial number 5508 and current registration number 9M-ZAS at the purchase price of USS1.25 million (RM5.54 million).

On salient terms of the agreement, the group said that the purchaser must pay the purchase price in full by depositing RM1.0 million which represents the first payment of the purchase price and has to be paid upon the execution of the agreement. This deposit is refundable upon termination due to unsatisfactory valuation report.

“The remaining sum payment which represents final payment of the purchase price which shall be paid upon satisfactory of valuation report.

“The final purchase price will be adjusted downwards if the valuations ascribed by the valuer is below US$1.5 million,“ the group said in a statement today.

On rationale for the acquisition, the group said that it is in line with its business venture into the aviation sector.

The estimated time frame to complete the acquisition is in three months.