SMTrack buys aircraft for RM27.08m

PETALING JAYA: SMTrack Bhd has entered into an aircraft purchase agreement with management consultancy Cakerawala Solution International Sdn Bhd to purchase one unit used Boeing 737-400F series together with all installed parts, including auxiliary power unit and landing gear, major avionics, cabin interior, wheels and brakes for US$6.7 million (RM27.08 million).

“The acquisition is in line with SMTrack group business venture into to cargo carriage services,” the group said in a stoxk exchange filing.

The acquisition was funded via the proceeds arising from issuance of redeemable gonvertible

notes which was approved by the shareholders at the company’s EGM held on Dec 28, 2020.