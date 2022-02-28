SMTrack hopeful of bid for Kampung Baru’s RM1.2b redevelopment project

PETALING JAYA: Radio frequency identification solution provider SMTrack Bhd is in advanced discussion with relevant parties for its involvement as a project management consultant with Kampung Baru’s RM1.2 billion redevelopment project.

For the project, Jiankun International Bhd has entered into a joint venture with Menara Rezeki Sdn Bhd and Menara Rezeki Properties Sdn Bhd to undertake the proposed redevelopment of the existing Flat PKNS Jalan Tun Razak in Kampong Bharu.

SMTrack deputy executive chairman Azmi Osman (pix) revealed that it is in negotiations with Jiankun for a potential bid to be project management consultant for the redevelopment project which had entered into advanced stages.

“We bid for this role due to the project’s strategic location, size, and job scope. Given our expertise and efficient project management experience, we believe this will be a win-win collaboration for both companies,” he said in a statement today.

The proposed project includes the relocation of existing residents into a new apartment with a comprehensive compensation package. Once completed, the demolition of the Flat PKNS will be conducted responsibly without affecting the local communities in the area, followed by the redevelopment and construction works.

Azmi opined that the redevelopment project is a promising prospect given its expertise and track record in project management.

“This is a good opportunity for us to utilise our expertise and healthy financial position through value-accretive efforts such as this to enhance the earnings visibility of the group going forward,” he said.