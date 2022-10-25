SMTrack invests in restaurant business, marks entry into F&B

PETALING JAYA: SMTrack Bhd wholly owned subsidiary SMT Foods & Beverages Sdn Bhd has entered into a share sale agreement to acquire a 60% stake in AHA Food & Beverage Sdn Bhd (AHA F&B) from industry veteran Abdul Halim Ahmad.

AHA F&B operates “Nasi Ahmad” restaurants at The Core Kota Damansara and Seksyen 6, Petaling Jaya.

SMTrack is diversifying into the food and beverage (F&B) business amid its ambitions to be a key player in the Malaysian food supply chain. This may include mergers and acquisitions (M&A) of vendors, where it will be holding the majority stake to control the supply of food products to Malaysia.

SMTrack deputy executive chairman Azmi Osman said the investment is in line with the group’s interest to expand into the F&B industry, which offers an opportunity to tap into the food supply chain.

“Our intention is to be a major player in the F&B industry. Together with Abdul Halim, we are confident to scale up AHA F&B by having the financial support of SMTrack and corporatisation of its business,” he said.

SMTrack plans to scale up the Nasi Ahmad business through physical and virtual store operations and targets to open eight to 10 new branches next year.

The group will expand its services to provide catering and event planning, such as during a wedding ceremony. It is also looking to set up its first cloud kitchen in the near term to support the expansion plans.

SMTrack is confident that the group will generate positive cash flow due to the reopening of the economy as well as support Malaysia’s food security.

SMTrack executive director Datuk Zaidi Mat Isa @ Hashim said over the last two years, it has witnessed the importance of ensuring the country’s food supply is secured.

“Food security is one area requiring attention during the pandemic, and logistic bottlenecks heighten the shortages in the post-Covid era. This is why we are looking to move upstream within the food supply chain to support food security. As an F&B outlet owner and with our capacity to scale up the business, we would be presented with opportunities to secure food supplies from overseas,” he said.

Listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia, SMTrack is a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solution specialist. The company focuses on track and trace utilising RFID and other wireless technologies to help users have more visibility, transparency, and security. It also provides RFID solutions for the library, logistic supply chain tracking, warehouse, and healthcare.