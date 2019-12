PETALING JAYA: SMTrack Bhd recorded a net profit of RM169,000 for its first quarter ended Oct 31 (1Q20), 4.7 times higher the RM36,000 achieved in the previous corresponding quarter due to a lower cost of sales and administrative expenses.

Its revenue was 4.7% lower at RM405,000, compared with RM425,000 previously.

In its Bursa filing, the group said it will be focusing on its new potential track and traceability software solution systems going forward.

“The group strives to team-up with other overseas companies to explore the market opportunities for logistics information platforms both locally and overseas, which will augur well for the group and the company in the near future.

“At the same time, the group is exploring vibrant opportunities presented in the civil engineering and construction projects as well as food chain business,” it said.