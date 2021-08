PETALING JAYA: Sand Nisko Capital Bhd (SNC) has today, via its wholly-owned subsidiary Len Cheong Resources Sdn Bhd (LCR), entered into a joint venture agreement (JVA) with landowner Prof Datuk Dr Raduan Che Rose for a residential development project in Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah, Malacca.

With this project, LCR will explore possibilities of working with landowners of surrounding lands with the aim of establishing a mini township in the area with an estimated gross development value of RM50 million.

LCR’s role involves the application for approvals from the appropriate authorities, as well as the construction works and completion of building units. In return, 12% of the total number of units developed will be the landowner’s entitlement.

SNC managing director Emily Sow Mei Chet (pix) said this JV represents an opportunity for the group to increase its land bank in Malacca for undertaking new property development projects, thereby ensuring growth and sustainability of revenue and profitability for the group in future years.

Sow added that Durian Tunggal is in a mature location and ready for development.

“This area is strategically located, being less than 2 km from Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka and North-South Expressway’s Ayer Keroh Toll Plaza, the gateway to Malacca,” Sow said.