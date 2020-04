PETALING JAYA: Solarvest Holdings Bhd has secured two contracts from Vivant Energy Corporation in the Philippines, for the development of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems for two of Vivant Energy’s projects.

In a statement, the group said it will the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning works for both the projects.

The first project is for the development of solar PV systems at 10 designated buildings, with cumulative capacity of 816.2-kilowatt peak (kWp), located at the University San Agustin, Iloilo City, Philippines.

Meanwhile, under the second solar project Solarvest will undertake the development of the 377.52 kWp solar PV systems for Bulihan Industrial Park located at Bulacan, Philippines.

Solarvest group CEO Davis Chong Chun Shiong said this marks the group’s first expansion beyond Malaysia.,

“We aim to make further inroads into Philippines and are actively in talks with local partners to bid for more projects there. Philippines is a key focus market for us as we aim to capitalize on the expanding renewable energy investments in the country,” he said.

He added that Solarvest will, over the medium term, grow its operations in the overseas markets, which includes countries such as Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The new solar rooftop projects will be completed within the year and are expected to contribute positively to Solarvest’s financial performance for the financial year ending March 31, 2021