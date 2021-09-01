Solarvest bags RM175m contract to build largest solar farm in Perlis

PETALING JAYA: Clean energy specialist Solarvest Holdings Bhd today secured a large-scale solar (LSS) project worth RM175 million under the LSS@Mentari programme.

The contract was awarded by Classic Solar Farm Sdn Bhd for the development of a LSS plant in Chuping, Perlis.

The group will undertake the main engineering, procurement, construction, and commission (EPCC) works for the 50-megawatt solar farm. Inclusive of the latest contract, Solarvest’s new EPCC orders secured from the LSS@Mentari programme grew to RM371 million.

Group CEO Davis Chong Chun Shiong said this project is expected to be the largest solar power plant in Perlis which the clean energy generation will offset 78,450 tonnes of CO2 per year upon commencement. With this project win, its unbilled order book has increased to RM583 million.

“It will be busy year ahead for Solarvest as we steadfastly grow our market share across all our key market segments. The group is collectively tendering for 1,000MWp worth of projects across our Malaysia, Taiwan and Philippines operations. In tandem with the growth plans, we are scaling up our workforce to cater to the rising demand.”

The group remains upbeat on the industry outlook albeit temporary setbacks, such as the increase in raw material prices, underpinned by the rise in private large-scale power plant projects and investment inflows.