Solarvest bags RM30m solar power contract from Go Energy for UiTM campuses

PETALING JAYA: Solarvest Holdings Bhd has secured a RM30 million contract from Go Energy Sdn Bhd to develop and operate solar photovoltaic systems and all associated infrastructure across six Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) campuses nationwide.

The six UiTM campuses are UiTM Permatang Pauh, UiTM Kuala Pilah, UiTM Alor Gajah, UiTM Dungun, UiTM Jengka and UiTM Segamat.

The contract was awarded to a consortium, which is 90% owned by Atlantic Blue Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Solarvest, and 10% by GFM Services Berhad’s wholly owned subsidiary, Global Facilities Management Sdn Bhd to provide engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services of solar PV systems across the six UiTM campuses, with a cumulative plant capacity of circa 11.1 megawatt peak.

Solarvest CEO Davis Chong said via this partnership, the consortium is able to provide a more holistic energy management solution for clients to save on electricity bills by generating their own energy via solar panels as well as enhance the on-going efficiency of energy usage by utilizing IoT technology sensors.

The solar PV systems will support UiTM’s future energy requirements, which is in line with its agenda to increase power generation from renewable energy sources and reduce the university’s carbon footprint.

Based on technical analysis, the solar project is estimated to generate 14 gigawatt hours a year and will reduce carbon discharge totaling about 9,500 tonnes a year upon the completion of the installation for all the six campuses.

The project will commence upon the issuance of notice to proceed (NTP) for each campus, and each campus is expected to be completed within two months from the date of NTP.