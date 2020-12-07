Solarvest bags solar power project from Southern Cable

PETALING JAYA: Solarvest Holdings Bhd has secured a contract from Southern Cable Group Bhd to install a rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) system on its cable and wires manufacturing facility in Kuala Ketil, Kedah.

Under the contract, Solarvest will undertake the full turnkey engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning works for a 2.7 megawatt-peak (MWp) rooftop solar PV system.

The solar PV system will be equipped with Southern Cable’s in-house manufactured cables and wires, which are currently the only locally-produced products that are certified by TÜV SÜD for use in solar PV systems.

The rooftop solar PV system will generate over 3.8 million kilowatt-hour of clean energy and offset approximately 2,624 tonnes carbon emissions annually. The project is expected to complete by end of May 2021.

Solarvest CEO Davis Chong Chun Shiong said using Southern Cable’s PV cables and wires would serve as an opportune reference site, and it looks forward to work closely with Southern Cable in its upcoming projects.

“We believe having locally manufactured products provide more options to the industry players and improves the ecosystem of the renewable energy sector. The increase in local participations in the supply chain is encouraging as it signals the robust potentials of solar PV market here.

“The growth of solar PV industry in Malaysia has been phenomenal in the recent years. We expect the uptake trend to remain upward as more corporates are increasing its efforts in fulfilling its environment, social and governance goals,” he added.

Southern Cable managing director Tung Eng Hai said the solar PV system by Solarvest would provide significant cost savings in the long run.

“We also look forward to contribute and play a part in realising the government’s target of 20% renewable energy capacity mix, by powering up more solar PV systems with our locally produced cables and wires.”