Solarvest, Centexs, Huawei Malaysia to launch green energy lab in Kuching

PETALING JAYA: Solarvest Borneo Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of the clean energy expert, Solarvest Holdings Bhd, today inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) and Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia) to launch a green energy lab in Kuching, Sarawak, to train and develop local talent to support Borneo’s growth in the clean energy industry.

The lab will offer a green energy-related learning programme that will include solar, green mobility, battery storage systems, and green hydrogen. The learning and talent collaboration aims to promote research and development collaboration as well as intellectual property creation in clean energy solutions.

“As envisioned by the Sarawak Government to transform the State into a regional renewable energy powerhouse, this programme is timely in nurturing the talents needed for the industry to attain the vision,” said Solarvest Borneo director Leon Liew Chee Ing.

“We are cognisant of the importance of equipping our local talents with relevant hands-on training to enable seamless integration into the industry workforce. The green energy lab has developed three programmes, namely solar, green mobility & storage and green hydrogen. This is a small step, but a meaningful one as we help Sarawak meet its aspiration for green power generation as outlined in the post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030,” said Centexs CEO Syeed Mohd Hussien Wan Abdul Rahman.

Huawei Malaysia’s vice-president of digital power business unit, Chong Chern Peng, said, “At Huawei Malaysia, we are committed to providing the best green technology and in continuously skiling local talents in this area as we head towards fulfilling the Government’s carbon neutrality goals. This will help the industry to progress towards creating a self-generating energy environment where the goal of carbon neutrality can be realised.”

The partnership is a part of Solarvest’s five-year strategic roadmap to become a regenerative clean energy expert. It has launched various green initiatives, including the green mobility arm PowerBee in November 2022.