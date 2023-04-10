Solarvest helps transform MGTC’s property into Net-Zero Energy Office

PETALING JAYA: Clean energy expert Solarvest Holdings Bhd is facilitating the installation of a 60kWp (kilowatt-peak) solar rooftop photovoltaic (PV) system for Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), an agency under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) at its headquarters in Bangi, Selangor.

The collaborative corporate social responsibility initiative with Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and LONGi Malaysia Sdn Bhd will transform MGTC’s existing Green Energy Office into Malaysia’s first Net-Zero Energy Office (ZEO) facility, where it will produce as much energy as it consumes to create a self-sustaining energy system.

MGTC Group CEO Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor said, “As a government agency that aims to accelerate green growth, advance climate action and inculcate green lifestyle, we are committed to being an agent of change for sustainable development. The transformation of our existing office into Malaysia’s first ZEO building demonstrates our carbon-conscious initiative to operate in an environmentally responsible building.

“In light of this, we extend our appreciation to corporations such as Solarvest, Huawei, and LONGi for their CSR initiatives promoting clean energy adoption.”

Solarvest executive director and Group CEO Davis Chong Chun Shiong said they are delighted to be a part of the creation of Malaysia’s first ZEO facility.

“Leveraging on our extensive expertise in clean energy, we are confident in our collaboration with Huawei and LONGi to seamlessly integrate renewable energy systems and energy-efficient designs, thus advancing MGTC’s sustainability initiatives,” he added.