Solarvest launches Malaysia’s first RE fintech platform

PETALING JAYA: Clean energy specialist Solarvest Holdings Bhd has launched Malaysia’s first renewable energy (RE) financial technology (fintech) platform, which is complementary to its solar financing solution Powervest.

The service is an extension of Powervest, which was established in 2021 to promote RE adoption among commercial and industrial players via its zero initial cash outlay proposition. This new fintech solution introduced will further improve the service comprehensiveness of Powervest, making the switch to clean energy a hassle-free experience.

Powervest’s fintech platform is aimed at creating a completely digitalised experience for its clients, enabling a seamless onboarding process. Some of the key features include credit health analysis and the provision of renewable energy financing solutions.

The fintech platform offers free credit health reports to prospective clients with unlimited submissions. Through this automated application function, clients can expect to obtain the reports instantaneously once the relevant documents are uploaded. Following that, they will receive tailored-made RE proposals which include financing models based on the respective credit health report obtained.

Solarvest executive director and group CEO Davis Chong Chun Shiong said under Powervest, it has made good progress when it comes to encouraging more commercial and industrial players to participate in this clean energy transition.

“We want to continue to make the process easier for businesses by reducing friction in the customer experience. With an integrated platform capable of handling all processes from credit health checks to generating RE proposals, we are positive that the renewable energy adoption rate will see bigger leaps moving forward.”