Solarvest makes ACE Market debut at 60 sen, 71% premium from issue price

PETALING JAYA: Solar photovoltaic system specialist Solarvest Holdings Bhd successfully made its debut on Bursa Malaysia’s ACE Market today.

At the opening bell, the stock traded at 60 sen, representing a 71.4% premium from the issue price of 35 sen with 21.6 million shares done.

Speaking at the listing ceremony, Solarvest managing director Lim Chin Siu said going public is the next chapter of the group’s growth journey.

“There is much to be done as we strive to drive higher participation and adoption of green energy here and internationally.

“Moving forward, we foresee the domestic operating landscape to be increasingly competitive with more players entering the solar industry, given that the Malaysian government is introducing more incentives to spur demand for clean energy,” he said in a statement.

Lim added that the group’s immediate focus will be to increase its market share in the domestic market, expanding its footprint in Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

Meanwhile, over the long term, Lim said Solarvest is in discussion with a few potential business partners in Vietnam and Taiwan to explore business opportunities there.