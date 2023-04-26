Solarvest partners i-Ruma to digitalise property management solutions for clean energy-enabled properties

PETALING JAYA: Clean energy expert, Solarvest Holdings Bhd is forming a joint venture company (JV) with property management system provider, i-Ruma Sdn Bhd to offer digital solutions for homeowners to transition towards sustainable living.

The JV aims to design a property management system tailored to clean energy-enabled properties by utilising big data and other digital solutions to its advantage.

The software will include digital clean energy solutions such as solar energy generation monitoring system and online booking of EV charging facilities, on top of other conventional features like online payments, billing management, and overnight parking management.

Solarvest chief strategy officer Leon Liew Chee Ing said that it recognises the role of innovation and collaboration in accelerating the transition towards sustainable living.

“We aim to provide homeowners with user-friendly and convenient tools that will empower them to make informed decisions and take meaningful steps toward reducing their carbon footprint.”

“Moreover, this collaboration aligns with our commitment to promoting green mobility through our Powerbee service. By leveraging our expertise in EV charging infrastructure, we can make EV charging more accessible and hassle-free for homeowners.”

“We believe that this partnership will unlock opportunities for us to strengthen our position in the residential segment and expand our footprint in the clean energy ecosystem,“ Leon said in a statement.

i-Ruma founder Ng Ian Ouii said the collaboration represents its strategic move, as it offers a value proposition by integrating digital clean energy solutions into property management systems.

“At i-Ruma, our automated one-stop management solution has enabled us to establish an impressive database of more than 100 stratified properties within two years in the market.

“As we continuously push the boundaries of what can be achieved in the clean energy and property management industries, we have set our sights to expand our portfolio to over 300 stratified properties by the end of this year,” Ng said.