Solarvest powers up RE adoption drive with financing facility Powervest

PETALING JAYA: Solarvest Holdings Bhd aims to build its recurring income to represent 30% of annual revenue through investing in large-scale solar (LSS) farms and corporate power purchase agreements (PPA) via its Powervest programmes and standalone contracts.

The clean energy specialist’s solar financing programme Powervest consists of two models, Powerflex and Powerlease, offering innovative tailor-made solutions to commercial and industrial users with differing financing needs, according to Solarvest group CEO Davis Chong Chun Shiong.

Chong said the group’s annual target for the Powervest programme is between 20 and 30 megawatts (MW).

“Currently, the Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0’s quota for commercial and industrial sector totalling 300MW has been fully taken up. Our hope is to scale up to 100MW (from 30MW). Solarvest hopes that the government will add more quotas in the upcoming NEM allocation so we can scale up,” Chong told reporters during the virtual launch of Powervest today.

He said the programme is part of the company’s efforts to make clean energy more convenient, affordable, and accessible to promote the adoption of renewable power in Malaysia.

“The financial hurdles have been one of the factors that hinder the acceleration of solar adoption. Especially during this tough time, businesses need to minimise their capital expenditure to conserve cash and also look for ways to reduce operating costs, such as electricity bill.

“While we recognise that there is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to solar photovoltaic (PV) system investment, we are offering a financing solution that we believe is comprehensive enough to meet most, if not all the different financing needs of our potential customers,” he said.

Chong said the group has a RM500 million tender book. The group completes LSS and commercial and industrial projects amounting to RM200 million every year.

“There is no project cancellation during Covid-19 pandemic but some projects are delayed,” he said when asked if the pandemic has impacted the group’s business.

Powerflex offers a flexible financial package with zero upfront costs, while Powerlease, which has been around since 2017, is a long-term lease agreement between Solarvest and its partners and prospective customers from the sale and purchase of electricity generated from the solar PV system.

“On Powerflex, depending on respective preference, businesses can opt to fully own the solar PV system by obtaining 100% financing, or they can co-own the asset with Solarvest, in which case they will only need to apply for 50% financing.

“Repayment will be on a monthly instalment basis to the financial institution and Solarvest over a customisable period ranging between three and 10 years. Other key benefits include savings on utility bill of up to 50% and tax incentives as high as 48% on the investment.

“On Powerlease, the customer will pay a tariff rate directly to Solarvest and its partners that is up to 30% lower than what is normally charged by the utility provider while enjoying free operation and maintenance costs throughout the lease period. When the contract expires, the ownership of the asset will be automatically hand over to the customer,” Chong said.

He added that in the past five years, the Powerlease programme has gained traction and onboarded over 60 megawatts-peak (MWp) of projects from various industries including semiconductor, healthcare, building materials, food and beverages, shopping malls and many more.

“In 2018, Solarvest completed one of the first and largest projects under the leasing programme. The leasing market is poised to grow rapidly in tandem with the surge in clean energy adoption. Out of our 400MWp tenderbook, a fraction of it falls under the leasing category. Thus, we plan to tap into this trend to boost solar adoption,” Chong said.