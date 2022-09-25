Solarvest’s Budget 2023 wishlist – perks for clean energy adoption

SOLARVEST Holdings Bhd executive director cum group CEO Davis Chong Chun Shiong’s spells out what he hopes to see in Budget 2023.

Promote distributed generation of renewable energy

a) Further establishment of peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading platform to allow prosumers and consumers to trade excess solar PV electricity without an intermediary. Supported by digitalisation that enables a secure and transparent transaction, the growth of the P2P platform will promote a greater deployment of solar energy, as well as the mitigation of energy flow congestion in the grid. As such, this can enhance energy and economic resilience by reducing the need for costly grid expansions in later phases.

b) Strengthen grid capacity to 33 kilovolt-ampere distribution solar by upgrading necessary hardware equipment that prohibits allowed maximum capacity of energy generation from solar PV system and eliminating fault current limiter reactor for solar developers. This could increase the overall solar energy adoption as it will overcome the solar PV system installation capacity.

Renewable energy storage system

a) Encourage Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) adoption with the introduction of financial subsidies such as exemptions of sale and service tax, import duty, excise duty, as well as tax incentives like Green Investment Tax Allowance (GITA) and Green Income Tax Exemption (GITE) to energy producers who employ BESS in their facilities.

Residential

a) Offer personal income tax relief of up to RM10,000 per annum over a maximum of five years to encourage installations of rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in the residential market.

b) Interest-free loan for the B40 income group and interest subsidy loan for the M40 income group who participate in the Net Energy Metering Rakyat rooftop solar programme. These financing schemes will increase the uptake of solar energy in the residential market.

c) Tax incentives such as GITA and GITE for property developers to integrate solar PV panels in their residential projects.