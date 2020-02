PETALING JAYA: Solarvest Holdings Bhd’s stated that its unusual market activity yesterday could be attributed to a sharing session conducted by its group CEO, Chung Chun Shiong at Bursa Marketplace on Feb 6, 2020.

According to the group’s response to a query issued by Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd yesterday, Chung shared that the group has reported an unbilled order book of RM184.5 million as at Sept 30, 2019 for various projects in the pipeline as disclosed in its latest financial results for the quarter ended Sept 30, 2019.

In the sharing session, the group CEO also disclosed that Solarvest had entered into a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Teo Seng Capital Bhd on Nov 21, 2019 for the installation of solar photovoltaic panels across its chicken farms and factories in Johor.

In a separate filing, Solarvest revealed that it has been appointed as the solar strategic partner by Teo Seng with an allocation of RM13 million for the installation of rooftop solar projects for all of Teo Seng’s farm and factories in Yong Peng, Johor.

The group stated that the details of the project will be set out in an engineering, procurement and construction agreement to be agreed by both parties within 12 months of the MoA, or any extended period agreed by both parties.

Apart from that, Solarvest’s board responded that it is not aware of any corporate developments, rumour or report related to its business that has not been previously announced that may account for the trading activity.

Yesterday, Solarvest’s share price jumped as much as 21 sen or 20.4% to RM1.24, before closing 7 sen or 6.8% higher at RM1.10 on 43.84 million shares done.

Trading in Solarvest shares was suspended today from 9.13am to 10.13am. At 11.39am, Solarvest shares were 4 sen or 3.64% lower at RM1.06 with 19.92 million shares done.