Solarvest secures deal for solar PV system at Dexcom’s Batu Kawan facility

PETALING JAYA: Clean energy expert Solarvest Holdings Bhd has secured a contract from Dexcom Malaysia Sdn Bhd to install a 3.6-megawatt-peak (MWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) system at its manufacturing facility in Batu Kawan, Penang, the largest of its kind in the area.

Dexcom is a subsidiary of the US-based DexCom, Inc., an industry-leading provider of continuous glucose monitoring systems. The manufacturing facility in Batu Kawan is its first overseas facility.

Solarvest will serve as the engineering, procurement, con-struction, and commission provider for the installation of rooftop solar PV for the main building facilities and carpark. With the expected generation of 3.6 MWp of clean energy, it allows Dexcom to offset 3,190 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) CEO Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman said, “We are excited about Dexcom’s commendable initiative towards operate sustainably in our country. Dexcom’s continued investment in enhancing its operations aligns with Malaysia’s ambitious goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions as early as 2050. This move not only showcases Dexcom’s corporate responsibility but also sets an inspiring example for businesses aspiring to contribute to a sustainable Malaysia.

He added that Mida is dedicated to positioning Malaysia as the preferred sustainable investment destination by leading players in the global value chain, and it is the presence of strong local players like Solarvest that reinforce their commitment.

Solarvest executive director and group CEO Davis Chong Chun Shiong said: “We are delighted to be entrusted by US-based Dexcom to deliver their very first overseas manufacturing facility in Malaysia with our reliable and efficient clean energy solution.

“This is expected to contribute towards their overseas expansion ESG initiatives, while being able to optimise operational cost.”

The growing recognition of sustainability’s significance in business operations, he added has led to a surge in the adoption of clean energy by corporates.

As a result, he said, their job pipeline remains strong, with a tender book of about 2.5 gigawatts across Malaysia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

“We are also targeting to boost our current unbilled order book of RM550 million by leveraging on the release of the 800 megawatts solar PV assets quota under the Corporate Green Power Programme,” said Chong.

Global Environmental, Health, Safety & Sustainability senior director of DexCom, Inc, Meredith Raymond said, “At Dexcom, we prioritise sustainability and have set forth a comprehensive strategy to reduce our group’s greenhouse gas emissions across our operations and supply chain.

“We actively pursue the implementation of clean energy solutions that help minimise our carbon footprint, aligning with one of our core objectives of promoting environmental responsibility.”