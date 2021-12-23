Solid Automotive, Spritzer units affected by flood

PETALING JAYA: Subsidiary companies of Solid Automotive Bhd and Spritzer Bhd in Shah Alam, Selangor have been affected by the flood over the weekend.

Solid Automotive today said its wholly owned subsidiary Borneo Technical Co (M) Sdn Bhd office in Seksyen 13, Shah Alam is for administration purposes and storage of tradable automotive service parts and industrial supplies.

“The company is unable to ascertain the full financial and operational impacts at this juncture. Nonetheless, all the assets are adequately covered by insurance,“ Solid Automotive told the stock exchange today.

Spritzer said the operations of Chuan Sin Sdn Bhd Shah Alam plant in Seksyen 33 is disrupted for a few days in order to carry out maintenance repairs on machineries and clearing up some stocks in-hand which were damaged.

“The company is unable to quantify the damages and consequence losses at this juncture as the company is still in the process of assessing the damages. Nonetheless, the assets are adequately covered by insurance.

“The board is of the view that the damages arising from the flood incident is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings per share and net assets per share of Spritzer for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2021,” Spritzer told Bursa Malaysia.