PETALING JAYA: PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Malaysia has appointed Soo Hoo Khoon Yen (pix) to succeed Sridharan Nair as its managing partner effective July 1, 2020.

Currently, Soo Hoo serves the firm as the firm’s assurance leader, a role he has held since July 2016.

PwC’s executive chairman Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi stated that the firm is confident that he will be able to deliver on the mandate given to him.

“I am looking forward to working with him to drive the firm’s growth and enhance our presence in the market as we adapt to an increasingly dynamic business landscape,” he said in a press statement.

In regards to the succession, Sridharan said that it has been a fulfilling experience leading the firm from 2012, growing its multi-disciplinary practice and building regional networks.

“I now look forward to handing the reins over to Soo Hoo and working with him to ensure a smooth leadership transition.”

From July 2020, Sridharan will be taking on a new role as vice-chairman of markets in PwC Asia Pacific, a regional collaboration of PwC firms in the Asia Pacific region, while continuing to be based in Malaysia.