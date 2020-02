PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) said it will examine the allegations and review all available evidence to determine if there is any breach of securities laws in relation to the Airbus scandal involving AirAsia Group Bhd and AirAsia X Bhd.

“Under s317A of the Capital Markets & Services Act 2007 (CMSA), a director of a public listed company (PLC) who does anything with the intention of causing wrongful loss to the PLC or its related corporation commits an offence which is punishable with imprisonment and fine,” said its chairman Syed Zaid Albar.

This comes after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said it has commenced investigation into the case.

AirAsia has denied Britain’s Serious Fraud Office’s allegations that Airbus had bribed two of its company executives in an aircraft purchase deal.

“The entering into of each aircraft purchase agreement was never made by any single individual decision, but instead arrived at through careful evaluation, deliberation and the collective decision of the board members after taking into account technical specifications, aircraft flight performance and operating economics.”

“The superiority and reliability of the aircraft and increasingly attractive pricing being offered to maintain our competitive edge in the airline business were key considerations. As a customer of Airbus since 2005, AirAsia never made purchase decisions that were premised on an Airbus sponsorship,” AirAsia stressed.