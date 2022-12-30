South Korea December inflation steady at 5%, as expected

SEOUL: South Korea's consumer prices rose 5% in December from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday (Dec 30), matching the market’s expectations and marking the same pace as in November.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% on a monthly basis in December after a 0.1% decline in November, Statistics Korea data showed. The median forecasts from a Reuters poll were for the CPI to rise 0.1% on the month and 5% year-on-year.

A breakdown of the data showed prices of agricultural products fell 1.6% over a year, whereas utility prices jumped 23.2% and private service prices rose 6.0%, keeping the overall annual inflation rate high despite its peaking in July this year.

Both the central bank and the government have said inflation would ease only gradually and that there was huge uncertainty about the near-term inflation path.

The Bank of Korea has raised its policy interest rate by 275 basis points since August last year and is widely expected to stop raising it after one more increase in early 2023.

The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 4.1% over a year, after rising 4.3% in November, which was the fastest annual increase in nearly 14 years. It slowed for the first time since November 2021.

For the whole of 2022, the CPI rose an average 5.1%, up sharply from a 2.5% gain in 2021 and the fastest since 1998. – Reuters